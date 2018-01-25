

Oprah Winfrey poses backstage with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Any time the words “Oprah” and “president” appear in close proximity, everyone loses their minds. So of course a newly published interview that the media mogul gave InStyle magazine is the latest tea leaf being read for clues about whether she’ll challenge President Trump in 2020.

The takeaway seems to be that she’s not into it. “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” she told the fashion mag. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Okay, everyone can go home now . . . right?

Maybe not — it’s worth noting that the interview took place three weeks before the Golden Globes, when Oprah gave a rousing speech that turned the always-simmering Oprah-for-president movement into a full boil. Before the Golden Globes, Oprah had a long history of alternately shutting down the idea she’d seek political office only to later coyly flirt with it. But ever since that oratorical performance, in which she reassured young women that “a new day is on the horizon,” the buzz has built and includes polling (she’s slightly ahead of Trump), plenty of headlines — and even a bring-it-on comment from POTUS himself. “I’ll beat Oprah,” he told reporters on Jan. 9.

Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, only fueled the fire with his own post-speech comments. “She would absolutely do it,” he said. Then her bestie, CBS “This Morning” co-host Gayle King, said Oprah was “intrigued by the idea.”

But while everyone else chatters, Oprah herself has said . . . nothing, at least publicly. In other words, let the Oprah 2020 speculation resume!

