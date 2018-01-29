

Ivanka Trump, José Andrés and Franco Nuschese. (Kimimasa Mayama/Reuters; Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post; Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

Over the weekend, while the rest of the world scrolled past headlines about the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, or the Grammys’ return to New York, a story about a chef, a snub and the president’s daughter gathered steam in Washington.

Superstar restaurateur José Andrés tweeted Saturday night that he wasn’t allowed into an exclusive party at Cafe Milano, a VIP gathering hole in Georgetown, and that Ivanka Trump may have had something to do with the slight. Unsurprisingly, the anti-Trump Twitter mob pounced, prompting Ivanka and Milano’s owner, Franco Nuschese, to reach out to Andrés the next morning and release statements to the media: No no no. It was all a misunderstanding. It was just a private event with a tight guest list.

At first Andrés seemed to accept the mea culpas, writing in tweets Sunday that he didn’t believe Trump “personally” had anything to do with his snub, that he understood it was a misunderstanding and that Washingtonians, many rankled by the optics of the whole thing, should continue to support Milano, “a great institution.”

But just hours later, the Michelin-starred restaurateur, who settled a legal battle with the Trump Organization last year after backing out of a restaurant deal with Trump International Hotel, hardly seemed appeased.

“Let’s not confuse my trying to Be generous and move on, with anything else,” Andrés tweeted. “What happened happened and I stand by my account. I’m ready to move on,” he concluded. The Spanish-born chef, who has been critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, also added the hashtags #ImmigrationReform and #DACADreamers.

Let’s not confuse my trying to Be generous and move on, with anything else. What happened happened and I stand by my account. I’m ready to move on. @washingtonpost @CafeMilanoDC let’s talk #ImmigrationReform @realdonaldtrump #DACADreamers — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

By Monday morning, Andrés was even more adamant about his version of events, claiming in a tweet that “someone with connections” to Ivanka “made the call” to exclude him from the soiree at Milano, an A-list after-party of the Alfalfa Club dinner that Nuschese and others have hosted for the past nine years. Reversing his previous tweet on Trump’s involvement, Andrés was less definitive Monday, writing “Could Be she didn’t know, but it did happen … and this is not the Washington we know.”

But someone with connections to her made the call to not let me in…Could Be she didn’t know, but it did happen….and this is not the Washington we know… https://t.co/47F2Ohjerk — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 29, 2018

Trump and Nuschese have not responded to Andrés’s renewed claims. But both parties said Sunday that Trump had nothing to do with the chef being excluded from the event. Andrés himself has admitted that he did not have an invite for the after-party but assumed that he would get in because he was at the preceding dinner — and because that’s simply how these types of affairs in Washington usually work.

Nuschese said in an interview with The Post that Cafe Milano, which has seen an influx of negative Yelp reviews since the Andrés story broke, was forced to turn away more than a dozen people who were not on the list for Saturday night’s party, including Andrés.