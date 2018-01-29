

Wale performs at the 2015 Landmark Festival in Washington, D.C. (Kyle Gustafson for The Post)

Another weekend, another public spat between the president and an A-list rapper — and now, a sideshow of celebrities weighing in, creating a Twitter feud that practically necessitates a flow chart.

President Trump on Sunday clapped back after Jay-Z gave an interview to CNN in which he criticized the president for his alleged remarks about not wanting refugees from “s—hole” countries and about racism he says underpins the president’s success.

Trump responded with a tweet on Sunday: “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” Trump wrote.

But things didn’t end there, of course.

Among those getting in on the public exchange was conservative commentator and Trump supporter Tomi Lahren, who slammed Jay-Z in a tweet apparently addressed to him. “As opposed to you who raps about bitches and sisters and brags about selling crack,” she wrote. “Yeah…Trump is the problem…sure.”

And that’s when D.C.-based rapper Wale jumped in. “Tammy [sic] he isn’t the president,” he responded, reminding her that she’s apparently a fan of the genre, having posted an Instagram video of herself rapping along with 21 Savage’s song “Bank Account.” “Also weren’t you just “rapping” 21 Savage???.. go and sit down my friend.”

Tammy he isn’t the president . Also weren’t you just “rapping” 21 Savage???.. go and sit down my friend. https://t.co/RHhKq0lnDJ — Wale (@Wale) January 28, 2018

The back-and-forth continued. (The pair have publicly tangled before, a beef that seems to have started when Wale dropped her name — and intentionally mispronounced it “Tammy” in his 2017 single “Smile.”) Wale wondered over social media whether what Lahren’s reaction would be if a rapper used the same language Trump did in that infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. “what if one of these rappers said “grab em by the “ ? With YOUR name attached .. would u keep the same energy Tammy” he asked.

Go for it. Wouldn’t be the first time I inspired a song for you. You’re welcome! https://t.co/J92DKloEpJ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 29, 2018

Her faux-cheery response: “Go for it. Wouldn’t be the first time I inspired a song for you. You’re welcome!”