

Carmelo Anthony on Jan. 27 in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Hey isn’t that . . . Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony at RPM on Monday night?

The basketball star, whose team is set to face off against the Wizards on Tuesday night, was joined by five others for a business dinner, we’re told. The group sat in a private dining room of the posh restaurant, owned by television personality Giuliana Rancic and husband Bill. Anthony noshed on lobster ravioli and branzino, according to a tipster.

The Baltimore native was recognized (the guy’s 6 feet 8 inches tall) as he walked into the downtown eatery, and one patron even shouted Anthony’s name from the bar. Beyond that, he and his group dined sans interruption during their more than two-hour stay.