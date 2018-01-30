

Tyler Perry as “Madea” in Tyler Perry’s “Boo! 2 A Madea Halloween.” (Chip Bergmann)

A throwaway line in a GQ profile of Quincy Jones out this week caught our eye. It was a detail meant to illustrate Jones’s habit of doing what mere mortals would call name-dropping — except it isn’t for the music legend, whose “recent caller” list is apparently a trove of boldfaces: Colin Powell (yep, the retired four-star general and former secretary of state) contacted him recently with a complaint.

The elder statesman, Jones told GQ, was none too happy about how actor Tyler Perry is portraying him in an upcoming movie. Jones, according to the magazine, was the one who connected Powell and the actor playing him. Casting Perry, who is best known for donning a wig and frumpy dress to play the saucy titular grandmom in the Madea movie franchise, as the distinguished Powell did seem like a stretch.

The movie in question is the Adam McKay-directed biopic about former vice president Richard B. Cheney, with actor Christian Bale in the leading role.

But hold on: We contacted Powell’s office for comment, and his assistant tells us that’s not quite how things went down. Powell isn’t “annoyed” by Perry’s portrayal, she insists — in fact, he hasn’t even seen a script. Powell merely heard about the casting and reached out to Jones to connect him to Perry. “He and Mr. Perry had a nice conversation and even exchanged copies of their recent books and General Powell offered his services to Mr. Perry, if he needed any or had any questions,” Powell’s rep tells us in an email.

We’re as in the dark as Powell about how Perry will tackle the role, although paparazzi photos from the set show Bale (with plenty of pounds packed on) and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney looking like convincing doppelgängers for their characters. In other casting news from the movie, Sam Rockwell is President George W. Bush, Steve Carell is Donald H. Rumsfeld and Bill Pullman plays Nelson Rockefeller.

And it sounds as though Powell could be busy with such Hollywood consulting: He’ll also be played in the coming biopic “Powell” by Morgan Freeman, the Oscar-winning actor who routinely plays the most distinguished of statesmen. Freeman and Powell are friends, we’re told, and they’ve been in touch, though the status of that project is still up in the air.