

Stormy Daniels in 2009. (Arely D. Castillo/News-Star via AP)

The post-State of the Union forecast is looking ever stormier: Porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with President Trump, is set to appear Thursday on ABC’s “The View.”

It will be her second big TV interview on the network — she’s sitting down for an interview Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” after her alleged paramour’s address to Congress.

THURSDAY: Stormy Daniels, who made headlines for alleging she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, joins the co-hosts LIVE on @TheView. She'll discuss the newfound attention she's received and more. pic.twitter.com/O63SjsnZUH — The View (@TheView) January 30, 2018

Things could get feisty on the daytime talk show. The panel of hosts have previously sparred over the topic of Daniels, whose story about her relationship with a pre-presidency Trump has recently resurfaced. Last week, after the Kimmel interview was announced, “View” guest host S.E. Cupp wondered whether the late-night comic would also offer a similar platform to Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern who had an affair with former president Bill Clinton.

In a tweet announcing the live interview with Daniels, the show teased how “she’ll discuss the newfound attention she’s received and more.”

How much “more”? Sounds like it’s time to lay in some storm supplies — including popcorn.

Correction: An earlier version of this article listed the wrong day of Daniels’s appearance on “The View.” She will be on Thursday’s program. The story has been updated.