President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Trump delivered his first State of the Uniom, err … Union, address last night. So naturally, Hollywood celebs tuned in, fingers hovering over their smartphone, ready to troll. Here are the funniest reactions to last night:

George Takei found another way to spend his time.

Josh Groban was hoping that the address would take a different turn.

Josh Gad compared the speech to a horror movie.

Bette Midler came in hot with a Russia dig.

Stephen Colbert made fun of Trump’s crowd size claims.

Andy Cohen was quick to point out how displeased a certain minority leader looked.

The speech was starting to get tiresome for Dan Pfeiffer.

Grace Helbig couldn’t unhear POTUS’s clapping.

Brooklyn Decker was confused by the president’s calling out people in the room.

And finally, Patton Oswalt taught us a valuable lesson: When in doubt, “Mean Girls” reference it out.