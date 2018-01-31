

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Trump delivered his first State of the Uniom, err … Union, address last night. So naturally, Hollywood celebs tuned in, fingers hovering over their smartphone, ready to troll. Here are the funniest reactions to last night:

George Takei found another way to spend his time.

I'm not watching some frothing orange gorilla read off a teleprompter. I've got better things to do, like alphabetize my spice cabinet. #StateOfTheDream — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 31, 2018

Josh Groban was hoping that the address would take a different turn.

I’ll give him this when he’s bored and sleepy he’s very soothing. Right this second if he just pivoted to Goodnight Moon I wouldn’t be mad at it. — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 31, 2018

Josh Gad compared the speech to a horror movie.

This 2 hour live broadcast of the new Purge film on all of network TV is very bold. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 31, 2018

Bette Midler came in hot with a Russia dig.

#SOTU “Whoever translated his speech from Russian did a good job.” — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 31, 2018

Stephen Colbert made fun of Trump’s crowd size claims.

Somehow, Trump will claim that there were more people in the room for his State of the Union than Obama's. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 31, 2018

Andy Cohen was quick to point out how displeased a certain minority leader looked.

Nancy Pelosi’s stink eye is EVERYTHING!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2018

The speech was starting to get tiresome for Dan Pfeiffer.

This speech is going to be longer than the new Migos album — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 31, 2018

Grace Helbig couldn’t unhear POTUS’s clapping.

His clapping sounds like someone threw a sloppy joe on a shitty metronome. #SOTU — Grace Helbig (@gracehelbig) January 31, 2018

Brooklyn Decker was confused by the president’s calling out people in the room.

I honestly thought CJ was about to win a cruise. — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) January 31, 2018

And finally, Patton Oswalt taught us a valuable lesson: When in doubt, “Mean Girls” reference it out.