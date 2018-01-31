

Actress Diane Lane has joined the cast of “House of Cards.” (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kevin Spacey who? With the longtime “House of Cards” star and executive producer fired from the show following multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment, the Netflix political drama is beefing up its cast with A-listers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

The pair will apparently play siblings in the coming season, which — as previously announced — will turn its focus from Spacey’s fictional President Frank Underwood to his equally Machiavellian wife, Claire, portrayed by actress Robin Wright. Like so many actors taking to the small screen these days, Lane and Kinnear, both Oscar nominees, are known for movie roles — Lane was nominated for “Unfaithful,” Kinnear for his role in “As Good as It Gets.” (Lane knows a thing or two about on-screen pols: Recall that she was slated to play Hillary Clinton in an NBC miniseries that was scrapped in 2013 after Republicans vowed to boycott the network’s political debates.)

And in more we’re-over-Spacey news, the “House of Cards” series is resuming production in suburban Maryland on Wednesday, per the Hollywood Reporter. The cast and crew of the show’s sixth and final season had been put on hiatus late last year after the Spacey scandal broke.