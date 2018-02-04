

The New England Patriots, right, and the Philadelphia Eagles get set for a snap during a game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Dec. 6, 2015. The two teams are set to meet in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Sunday night. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Here’s a little trash talk on Capitol Hill that has nothing to do with a memo (refreshing, no?): Senators from Pennsylvania and Massachusetts traded barbs over their respective football teams’ Super Bowl faceoff Sunday evening.

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) outlined the bet between the delegations, a pretty standard arrangement as far as Capitol Hill wagers go. “When the @Eagles win they’ll owe us some tasty NE brews,” he tweeted (note that he wrote “when,” not “if”). “Should the unthinkable happen, we’ll owe them cheesesteaks & @yardsbrew. #FlyEaglesFly”

So that sounds all very genteel. But then things got a little salty. Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Ma.) tweeted at Toomey and Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.). “Can’t wait for those cheesesteaks you’ll owe @SenWarren and I when the @Patriots say #ByeEaglesBye to your team tomorrow,” he taunted via Twitter, referring to his fellow Massachusetts senator, Elizabeth Warren (D). The message was accompanied by a picture of Markey with a New England Patriots scarf draped around his neck.

Casey returned fire. “Only way @SenMarkey and @SenWarren are getting cheesesteaks is if they come up to Philly for the parade!” he retorted, adding the hashtag #FlyEagelsFly.

Markey came back with even more shade, this time with a reference to that other Philly sports sensation, the fictional Rocky Balboa. “Only way @SenBobCasey and @SenToomey will know what it’s like to root for a 40+ year old man implausibly dominating rings is if they watch their Rocky movies,” he wrote, referring, of course, to 40-year-old Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, vying for his sixth Super Bowl win. Market hashtagged his message “#6Rings #NotDone #GoPats”

Good thing most committee hearings in the notoriously decorous upper chamber aren’t so combative.