

Hillary Clinton speaks at an awards ceremony at Georgetown University on Monday. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Hillary Clinton isn’t about to retire to her mystery novels and chardonnay anytime soon. The former Democratic presidential candidate on Monday indicated that she’s not ready to exit left from the world stage, despite her 2016 loss to President Trump.

Clinton told a group of students at Georgetown University that she thinks “advancing the rights, opportunities and full participation of women and girls is the great unfinished business of the 21st century.”

And Clinton, for one, is not looking to outsource the job.

“I intend to keep fighting to pursue this agenda and remain on the front lines of democracy,” she said during an appearance at the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, during which she presented human rights awards named in her honor to three female activists.

Clinton tried to rally the troops, warning them against complacency in what sure sounded like an oratorical subtweeting of the Trump presidency. “It is hard to continue to speak out and stand up against what you think of as obvious wrongs,” she told the students. “But do not grow weary. Don’t get discouraged.”

Clinton has been in the news recently, although not for reasons she’d like. After the New York Times reported that she had refused to fire a top campaign aide who was accused of sexual harassment, the former secretary of state came under fire for her mild, not-quite apology on Twitter and finally followed up with a Facebook post saying she wished she’d handled it differently.

And during the Georgetown speech, Clinton offered another seemingly veiled swipe at the state of politics. “It’s easy to be overwhelmed with everything going on in the world today,” she said. “I get overwhelmed at least a dozen times a day.”