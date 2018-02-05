

Barbra Streisand presents at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC/AP)

Ever watch C-SPAN and think, “Ya know, what this really needs are more punchlines . . . and maybe a few up-tempo musical numbers”? Enter “The Politician,” a comedy series that Netflix has bought from the team behind the musical series “Glee.”

The hour-long show by “Glee” creators Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy will star “Dear Evan Hanson” star Ben Platt, with Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow in negotiations to co-star, Deadline Hollywood reports. Details about the plot are scant, but the industry pub says it will feature Platt as “a wealthy Santa Barbarian” and that every season (it’s reportedly a two-season deal) “will revolve around a different political race his character is involved in.”

Distinguishing the show about funny politics from that other political comedy, HBO’s “Veep” will be the Tony-winning Platt, who will have musical numbers in “several episodes of the show,” per Deadline.