

Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives for a meeting in Paris on June 23, 2017. (Getty Images)

He’s bahk.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the body builder turned action star turned politician turned Donald Trump foil, is returning to television.

The Arnold is set to star in and executive produce “Outrider,” a western “event series” being developed at Amazon Studios. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Set in the late 1800s, “Outrider” is a “dark and dangerous” thriller about a deputy hunting down an outlaw in the wilderness of the Oklahoma Indian Territory. Said law man partners with “a ruthless federal marshal to make sure justice is properly served,” according to Deadline.

Guess who plays the federal marshal who just happens to have “immigrated to the U.S. from Europe as a child.” That’s certainly one way to explain that accent.

The “Outrider” role would mark Schwarzenegger’s first major scripted TV series (apparently we’re all pretending that his brief gig as host of NBC’s “The Celebrity Apprentice” doesn’t count). President Trump, who lambasted the “Terminator” star’s turn on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” probably won’t be watching.