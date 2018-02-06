

Hillary Clinton speaks at an awards ceremony at Georgetown University before Monday night’s book party. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said she takes “absolute personal responsibility” for her 2016 loss to President Trump. But her presence at a swanky Washington book party on Monday night says . . . well, something else, maybe?

Clinton was among the guests mingling at a Georgetown party in honor of her longtime friend, Lanny Davis, and his new book. The volume’s totally unsubtle title? “The Unmaking of the President 2016: How FBI Director James Comey Cost Hillary Clinton the Presidency.”

According to a fellow guest, Clinton didn’t make any remarks but nodded along as Davis spoke about how the former FBI director was to blame for Trump’s victory. The former secretary of state “shook her head no and chuckled” when another attendee asked Davis whether there was any way to go back and reverse the election result, we’re told.

The party was held at the home of Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, the former ambassador to Portugal, and was packed with VIPs, including uber-agent Bob Barnett, Clinton allies including Melanne Verveer, and Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and his wife, Susan Blumenthal.

Chatter at the soiree was of how well-rested Clinton looked, after giving a speech earlier in the day at Georgetown University in which she vowed to “remain on the front lines of democracy.” That inevitably meant that in addition to the crab cakes, something else was on guests’ lips: the word “2020.”