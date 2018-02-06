

The Georgetown home where John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier first met is going on sale. (Courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s)

It’s where it all started, and it’s for sale. The Georgetown home that set the scene of a staged meet-cute starring John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier will hit the market for $1.7 million later this week.

The scene: It was the spring of 1951 and journalist Charles Bartlett, a pal of Kennedy’s, and his wife Mary had decided — with the help of some behind-the-scenes machinations by Kennedy family patriarch Joseph Kennedy — to throw a dinner party at the modest red-brick rowhouse on Q Street they were renting. The small gathering of about eight people was held for the express purpose of introducing the eventual president, a notorious bachelor at the time, to his future bride.

After a night of cocktails, chicken casserole and a game of charades, America’s first royal couple clicked.

“I’ve never met anyone like her,” Jack reportedly told a friend after the party, according to the book “All Too Human: The Love Story of Jack and Jackie.” They were married two years later in Rhode Island.

Originally built in 1895, the Q Street house, which was expanded to include the property next door, sports three bedrooms, a garage and all that history — a particular selling point in storied Georgetown, according to its listing agent.

“This one struck me as a really special one,” said Michael Brennan Jr., a real estate agent with TTR Sotheby’s. Brennan added that the ideal buyer is someone that sees the home’s pedigree as “value added.” The property, which goes on sale Thursday, has already received multiple inquiries.

“I do not anticipate it being actively on the market for long,” Brennan added. “It’ll be snapped up quickly.”