

Elena Kagan. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for FORTUNE)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, grabbing dinner at Supra in Shaw on Tuesday night?

“Lady Kaga” (trust us, that’s what the legal-eagle set calls her) was holding court (yeah, we did that) at a corner table of the new eatery, which is being billed as Washington’s first Georgian restaurant. She was accompanied by a female pal, we’re told, for a leisurely meal. Kagan reportedly lives in Logan Circle and apparently enjoys trying out culinary hot spots — though, like the rest of us mortals, she’s not quite on the level of the Obamas when it comes to trendy dining.