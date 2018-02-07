

John Pence and Giovanna Coia. (Courtesy of Giovanna Coia)

Dating: Giovanna Coia and John Pence, both staffers to President Trump. Love among the folks serving at the pleasure of the president is nothing new — but these two have a particularly interesting political lineage. Coia is a cousin of top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and Pence is the nephew of Vice President Pence.

The couple recently made it official by posting the same pic of the two of them — smiling, with arms around one another — as their respective Facebook profile pics. (Trust us, this is a yuuuge step in modern dating.)

Coia, 23, is a White House press assistant whose father is Conway’s first cousin, making the two women first cousins once removed. Pence, 28, is the deputy executive director for Trump’s campaign committee. Coia graduated from Catholic University, and before joining Trump’s staff, she worked for Conway’s polling firm and interned for Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa). Pence has an undergraduate degree from the College of William & Mary and a law degree from Indiana University. He joined the Trump campaign in August 2016 and was named to his current post in January of last year.