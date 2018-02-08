Hey isn’t that . . . Tom Wilson and Brett Connolly at 9:30 Club on Wednesday night?

The Capitals’ right wingers, joined by Wilson’s girlfriend, Canadian beach volleyball player Taylor Pischke, and Connolly’s wife, Katrina, hit the town to take in a show at the D.C. music venue. Their concert of choice? Grace VanderWaal, the 14-year-old, ukulele-playing winner of 2016’s season of “America’s Got Talent,” who is touring her first album, “Just the Beginning.” VanderWaal shot to fame after her audition for the talent competition reality show went viral.

“Big fans. Grace killed it tonight,” Wilson captioned his Instagram post, which showed the foursome hanging with the girl of the hour backstage.

It appears that Wilson gifted the young singer one of his jerseys. VanderWaal was shown rocking the red in photos with her fans as well.