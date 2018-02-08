Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman entered CBS's "Celebrity Big Brother" house. Some contestants were not too pleased she was participating on the show. (Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)

She claimed to be looking forward to “staying away from the media,” but that didn’t stop Omarosa from dropping as many headline-making statements as she could during Thursday night’s episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

After a viral clip of the former Trump staffer bashing the West Wing was released earlier Thursday, the news stories piled up so high that the White House was forced to officially comment on the reality competition happening outside its walls.

“Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this is the fourth time we let her go,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said during Thursday’s briefing. “She had limited contact with the president while here, and she has no contact now.”

While competing for the $250,000 prize, “Big Brother” contestants are completely cut off from the outside world, so the White House’s clipped reaction did nothing to stop the Omarosa confessionals from flowing. She spent the majority of Thursday night’s episode conducting one long exit interview (therapy session?) in front of the world.

“It’s just been so incredibly hard to shoulder what I shouldered because I was so loyal to a person and I didn’t realize that by being loyal to him it was going to make me lose a hundred other friends,” Omarosa explained to her fellow “Big Brother” contestant Shannon Elizabeth, best known for her role in “American Pie.”

Later, Omarosa revealed to Keshia Knight Pulliam — you’ll remember her from “The Cosby Show” — the reason she decided to follow President Trump to the White House despite red flags.

“When you’re in the middle of the hurricane it’s hard to see the destruction on the outer bands,” said Omarosa, who likened her loyalty to Trump to Pulliam’s relationship to embattled comedian Bill Cosby.

But the former “Apprentice” contestant saved her most tearful confession for Ross Mathews, a red-carpet mainstay who got his start as “Ross the Intern” on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

In the emotional one-on-one teased by CBS before the full episode aired, Omarosa painted an especially bleak picture of the West Wing. “No, it’s not going to be okay, it’s not,” she said as Mathews looked on aghast. “It’s so bad.”

“I made choices and just have to live with them,” continued Omarosa. Later Mathews asked if she’d vote for Trump again and the former White House staffer answers bluntly.

“God no, never.” she said. “In a million years, never.”

Mathews responded to this kinder, gentler and more reflective version of Omarosa, a “reality show legend” (her words) who once relished her role as a villain, with a healthy dose of skepticism. She appeared to be “at a pivotal moment” in her life, Mathews observed.

“But I don’t know if it’s real,” he continued. “Would you trust her?”