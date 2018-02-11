

Then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe at Tommy Jacomo’s retirement dinner at the Palm restaurant in Washington on June 8. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Terry McAuliffe and 60 of his closest pals celebrating the former Virginia governor’s 61st birthday?

On Friday, McAuliffe and friends took over the glass-enclosed dining space (the perfect fishbowl for spotting wonks) at the Palm, basically official Washington’s version of Cheers. The large group of boldfacers, including Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former Bill Clinton adviser Paul Begala, gathered first for cocktails and then sat together for a lunch of prime New York strip at a massive round table.

Known for his boundless energy (“I’ll sleep when I’m dead” is a personal mantra) and salesman’s level of enthusiasm, McAuliffe was presented with a sheet cake decorated with one of his most famous quotes: “I’m always jacked up. I’m pumped up. It’s just, I love life and I’m having fun.”