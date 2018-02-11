

Casey Patton, left, of Taylor Gourmet, and Jeremy Carman, in his preferred Patriots gear, of the Salt Line. (Courtesy of Patton and Carman)

The bet was simple. Two men, two teams and only one winner. Whoever came out on top got bragging rights, and the loser had to do the unthinkable: Don the other team’s jersey — while working in the victor’s restaurant.

Unfortunately for Jeremy Carman, he will be trading in his beloved Patriots jersey for an Eagles shirt when he shows up to Taylor Gourmet on Monday to make good on his bet. The Salt Line co-owner will be working the cheesesteak grill at the 19th Street NW location of Casey Patton’s co-owned sandwich shop during the lunchtime rush and will have to shout “Fly, Eagles fly!” with every order.

“I’m a raging, out-of-control Eagles fan that bleeds green and everyone and their mother knows that Jeremy is the biggest Patriots fans out there,” Patton said. The two restaurateurs, who have been pals for a few years, realized that their team allegiances lined up with their businesses, which allowed them to kick the bet up a notch. “Taylor is kind of this cool, funky, hip, Philly-inspired hoagie shop, and the Salt Line is a real Massachusetts, northern seafood house,” Patton said.

Despite his confidence in the week before the big game, Carman ended up as the loser in the deal. He begrudgingly gave Patton a call to congratulate him on his victory after Carman realized that he was about to be making a lot of cheesesteaks. “There was a thank-you for the congratulations followed up immediately by a group text with 15 Eagles fans, so it went from gracious to singling me out pretty fast,” Carman said, laughing.

Jokes aside, the bet has a serious philanthropic component. Taylor Gourmet will donate $1 from every cheesesteak made from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at any Taylor location in D.C. or Chicago to Chance for Life, an organization started by Patton’s brother-in-law to help fund pediatric cancer research. “We really want to be able to make a difference,” Patton said.

The two restaurant owners will pair up again March 10, when the Salt Line will be among the D.C. eateries cooking up grub for the Chance for Life tournament after-party. “That’s what’s so special about the D.C. restaurant community — when there’s a rallying point, everyone’s here for each other,” Patton said.

And that support is sure to show itself in the crowd that Carman says has promised will show up to watch him rock the green.

“I’ve been getting a lot of texts from my friends saying they’re going to be there Monday to make sure I’m holding up my end of the bet,” Carman said.