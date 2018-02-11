

Members of the dance troupe “I Love Dance,” which performed for guests at the event. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)

It was all Olympics at the Newseum on Friday night as no expense (or winter theme) was spared for an elaborate celebration of the PyeongChang Games.

Guests at the event, hosted by the South Korean Embassy and Comcast NBCUniversal, sipped champagne in igloos on chairs draped with fur and played shuffleboard on a table made of ice. Some even experienced the athletes’ events through virtual-reality headsets.

The spirit of the Winter Olympics pervaded the massive Newseum. Authentic Korean beer was served, Americana props were available at the photo booths, and because of unseasonably balmy weather, fake snow was pumped out on the terrace above the fire pits.



Guests watch the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, which were broadcast on a giant screen during the reception. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)



The reception was hosted by Comcast NBCUniversal and the South Korean Embassy. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)



Michelle McGann and Rob MacGregor play shuffleboard. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)



Jessica Moore and Callie Harkins pose for a photo. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)



Guests mingle amid the fake snow. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)



A shuffleboard table made of ice entertained guests. (Sarah Polus/The Washington Post)