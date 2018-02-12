

Actress Elisabeth Moss. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image)

There are so many movies about the famed Kennedy family that they practically constitute a genre of their own — and now there’s a new entry with a fresh angle: an upcoming biopic starring “The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Elisabeth Moss about Rosemary Kennedy, one of the sisters of President John F. Kennedy.

Rosemary Kennedy’s story may be lesser known than those of her dazzling siblings, but it’s a made-for-film tragedy: She underwent a botched lobotomy in her early 20s intended to help her developmental difficulties and lived in a facility in Wisconsin for most of her life.

In “An American Saga,” historian Doris Kearns Goodwin wrote that Rosemary Kennedy’s politically ambitious father, Joseph Kennedy Sr., ordered the lobotomy performed without telling his wife, Rose. And according to Goodwin’s account, “something went terribly wrong” during the brain surgery, and she emerged “far worse” than before.

“A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy” will be directed by Ritesh Batra, whose work includes “The Lunchbox,” with a screenplay by Nick Yarborough. Moss replaces actress Emma Stone, who was set to star in the film, which was then titled “Letters from Rosemary.”

“The movies about the Kennedy family are deservedly stormy affairs, but here’s a story about the storms within all of us,” Batra said in a statement to Variety, which first reported the casting news.