

Former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush. (Alex Holt for The Washington Post)

First couple cuteness alert: Former first lady Laura Bush is giving her husband, George W. Bush, a woodland-themed card with a super-sappy love note.

“I left him a real valentine,” Bush said on a Tuesday appearance on the “Today” show, which her daughter Jenna Bush Hager was co-hosting with Kathy Lee Gifford. Bush said she was spending the holiday with her grandchildren, Hager’s two kids, but made sure her “real valentine” back at their ranch in Texas knew she’d be thinking of him. “It had owls on the front of it and it said ‘Owl always love you.’”

“That is so cheesy,” Gifford said.

Her husband, though, isn’t much of a romantic, she said, so she didn’t get an equally mushy card — though it’s possible he’ll send her flowers, she allowed (the ex-prez is now on notice).

Laura Bush didn’t imbibe on the show, though Hager, a “Today” show correspondent, and Gifford were sipping on suspicious violet-colored cocktails. But she still dished, talking about how she and her husband met at a barbecue and had their first date the very next day at Midlands Miniature Golf. “I kinda think it was love at first sight,” Bush said.

And she even partook in some oversharing: At Gifford’s prodding, Hager and her mom shared a story of how Hager wound up borrowing one of her mom’s bras.

“Sadly for Jenna, she inherited the — ” she said before trailing off and motioning to her own chest. “Sadly or happily,” Hager said, mock-defensively.