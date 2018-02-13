

Tiffany Trump attends Vivienne Tam’s 2017 show at New York Fashion Week. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Vivienne Tam)

We were awaiting a sighting of first daughter Tiffany Trump among the fashionistas in the front rows of the New York Fashion Week shows. The clotheshorse 24-year-old daughter of President Trump last year snagged a coveted perch along several runways, including those of Chinese designer Taoray Wang and Philipp Plein, where social media posts claimed that fellow audience members snubbed her.

What a difference a year makes. It seems that this season, Trump, now in her first year at Georgetown Law, is too immersed in her studies to ogle fabulous frocks. The first daughter posted an Instagram story Tuesday showing her far less glamorous doings: One picture showed what is apparently a law textbook, with a dizzying array of highlighted passages and margin notes. Another, marked at 7:56 a.m., indicated that she’d pulled an all-nighter. “Still awake (as usual) 9am class,” she captioned it, along with emoji of coffee and a blond woman slumped over a steaming cup.

A spy tells us that Saturday night, Trump was spotted out partying — and not amid the fashionable New York crowd, but with the legal eagles at Georgetown’s annual Barristers’ Ball (or “law prom,” as it’s affectionately called). At the event, held at the National Building Museum, Trump was accompanied by boyfriend Ross Mechanic, we’re told, as well as a coterie of Secret Service agents who helped enforce a “no photos” policy around the first daughter.