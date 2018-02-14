

Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin in downtown Washington in 2016. (Mark Wilkins)

From Wasilla to Splitsville? The roller coaster ride of a relationship between political offspring Bristol Palin and her husband, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, seems to be coming to an end.

Meyer has filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage to Palin, who is the daughter of former vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor Sarah Palin, according to news reports. Bristol Palin and Meyer’s marriage was rife with drama from the start: Their planned May 2015 wedding was called off days before it was set to happen and the couple were estranged for months afterward. Palin, 27, announced in June of that year that she was pregnant but didn’t publicly name Meyer, 29, as the father.

After welcoming daughter Sailor Grace, the couple reunited and eventually married in June 2016 and had a second daughter, Atlee Bay. For a while, all seemed well, with the pair posting doting Instagram pix of date nights and family outings.

People reports that the couple have been living apart since Christmas 2017, when Meyer moved out of their Austin home and then filed for divorce two weeks ago. And those combing the social-media evidence for clues about the breakup note that neither has been a wearing wedding ring in photos over the past few months.

Palin has a third child, Tripp, from a previous relationship with ex Levi Johnston (the couple were engaged twice but never made it to the altar), which made plenty of critics skeptical of her role as a public speaker who advocates for abstinence before marriage.

Palin’s résumé also includes two stints on “Dancing with the Stars” and her own Lifetime reality show, “Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp.”