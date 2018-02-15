

Actor Bokeem Woodbine speaks during a screening and Q&A for “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.” at the SCAD aTVfest on Feb. 2 in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2018 )

“Main Justice,” the Eric Holder-produced CBS drama about a newly sworn-in attorney general, has found its star: Bokeem Woodbine.

Some might recognize the 44-year-old actor from his Emmy-nominated stint on the FX series “Fargo” or his bad guy role in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Woodbine, who’s experiencing a career resurgence after breakout cinematic roles in the mid-1990s (“Jason’s Lyric,” “Dead Presidents“), plays Miles Blair, the country’s top law enforcement official in this new series.

Like Holder, Woodbine’s character makes history as the youngest U.S. AG (Holder was the first African American to hold the position). A former beat cop turned police commissioner, Blair lands in Washington and hits the ground running.

“Main Justice” — the local nickname for the fifth floor of the Justice Department building where the department gets down to business — is based on Holder’s experience. The procedural will tackle the “biggest legal and investigative cases in the country,” according to Deadline.

Holder is teaming up with super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer for the show.