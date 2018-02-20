

Tiffany Trump, left, and her boyfriend Ross Mechanic arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 16, 2017. (Alex Brandon/AP)

After first daughter Tiffany Trump’s boyfriend (?) Ross Mechanic posted a photo last week on Instagram looking cozy with a girl who wasn’t Trump, speculation began that the two had broken up. While the rumors could very well be just that, a few social media signs hint that they could carry some truth.

The image that first got people talking was a selfie of Mechanic, 23, and a brunette named Carly Berns at the Museum of Modern Art on Jan. 15. Comments on the image about the status of his relationship with Trump, 24, went unanswered. On Valentine’s Day, Mechanic shared a photo of himself kissing the young brunette to his Instagram story, which is no longer available, according to the Daily Mail. He then posted another photo with Berns to his Instagram feed last week — a second museum selfie — in which Mechanic has his arm around her, and the caption is a simple black heart emoji. Berns, who is tagged in the image, has her Instagram profile set to private, and Mechanic’s has been inaccessible to the public since September — around the time that Trump relocated to D.C. to begin graduate school at Georgetown, while Mechanic stayed behind in New York.

Trump, once a frequent liker of her significant other’s posts, hasn’t liked one of his photos since Nov. 24; he’s posted four since then. The two still follow one another on Instagram, but they haven’t posted a photo together since their trip abroad in July. A representative for the youngest Trump daughter did not return a request for comment.

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

What does this all mean? Maybe nothing. But there could be hints that the lovebirds, who have been dating for two years, are no longer together. The well-off New Yorkers (his father is real estate lawyer Jonathan Mechanic) met while studying at the University of Pennsylvania. Mechanic was present during the early days of Trump’s father’s presidency: He accompanied his lady to the Republican National Convention, attended her father’s presidential inauguration and joined the Trump clan for Easter services at Mar-a-Lago resort in April.