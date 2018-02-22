

Oprah Winfrey wasn’t thrown by President Trump’s insults. (Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey has a silent response to President Trump’s weekend tweet in which he called her “insecure” and slammed a segment she did on “60 Minutes.” It goes a little something like this: [shrugs].

The media mogul was a guest on “The Ellen Show” on Wednesday, when host Ellen DeGeneres brought up the president’s insult and asked what she thought about it. Oprah made a puzzled face, then raised her arms in a pose of exasperated confusion.

“I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, ‘What?’” she said.

Trump was referring to a “60 Minutes” panel discussion that Oprah moderated involving voters across the political spectrum. In his Sunday tweet, Trump said her questions were “biased and slanted” and “the facts incorrect.”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Although Oprah quite literally shrugged off the critique, she told DeGeneres she went back and reviewed the tape of the show to make sure she didn’t think POTUS’s insults were on-target.

And apparently, she didn’t see what he saw. “I was working very hard to make sure I wasn’t doing the thing I got hate-tweeted about,” she said.

Trump’s taunts might have something to do with the oft-batted-down buzz about Oprah challenging Trump in 2020.

During the show, DeGeneres came to the defense of her friend. “Oh no you didn’t,” she said after reading Trump’s slam. “When you mess with Oprah you mess with me.”

To rebut Trump’s claim that Oprah is “insecure,” DeGeneres rolled tape of the Golden Globes speech that inspired the political talk around the former talk-show host. To contrast, she then played a clip of Trump talking about the size of his hands during a Republican presidential debate.

“Everyone knows that when you talk about how big your hands are, you are very secure,” DeGeneres deadpanned. “Very.”

She offered a message to Trump and his habit of mean-tweeting. “It’s your job to unite us, and you don’t do that by attacking people,” she said. “Especially Oprah.”