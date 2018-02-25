

Models wearing Prajje Jean-Baptiste’s collection do a final walk at the Diplomacy by Design fashion show at the Embassy of Haiti on Feb. 23. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

Fashion made time for Washington on Friday as designers and runway fans gathered at the Embassy of Haiti to celebrate Haitian American designers at the Diplomacy by Design fashion show. And, of course, a little bit of politics got thrown into the mix. Haitian Ambassador Paul Altidor opened his remarks at the D.C. Fashion Week party with a punchline: “Welcome to a beautiful [expletive] country,” he said, referencing a critical remark President Trump made about immigration in January. Guests cheered in response. Altidor is on a campaign to show people the real Haiti and its culture.

Designer Prajje Jean-Baptiste, whose collection of flowing feminine dresses and bold colors was on display at the event, said he wanted “to show people the beauty of Haiti.”



Fashion designer Prajje Jean-Baptiste poses with models wearing his collection at the fashion show. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Prajje Jean-Baptiste adjusts a model’s dress from his collection. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



D.C. Fashion Week founder Ean Williams, left, and designer Victor Glemaud pose at the fashion show at the Embassy of Haiti. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)