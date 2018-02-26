

Tiffany Trump attends a show during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that… first daughter Tiffany Trump, hanging out rink-side at the Washington Capitals-Buffalo Sabres game on Saturday night?

The 24-year-old Georgetown Law student has mostly been filling her social media feed with pics of late-night studying sessions, but apparently took a break from the books for the hockey matchup — and wait, she’s not a fan of her adopted hometown’s team? Trump posted a picture of herself on Instagram posing with Sabres players Evander Kane and Robin Lehner, who were both in street clothes.