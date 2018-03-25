

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of his musical “In the Heights” at a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington on March 24. (Kennedy Center.)

Hey, isn’t that . . . one of Broadway’s finest, Lin-Manuel Miranda, in the audience at the Kennedy Center on Saturday night?

The Tony winner, who had spent the day protesting gun violence at the March for Our Lives rally, attended the evening performance of his first Broadway hit, “In the Heights,” which finished its sold-out run at the Kennedy Center on Sunday.

After the curtain call, Miranda joined the cast on stage for its final bows. The crowd went wild, we’re told, and the entire theater was on its feet. Miranda then headed backstage to congratulate the players, who included original “Hamilton” cast member Anthony Ramos and “High School Musical” alumna Vanessa Hudgens.

Once the house lights went up, more than 100 fans waited for Miranda outside the stage door.