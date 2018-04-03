

Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

So your efforts to befriend Meghan Markle in time to wrangle an invite to her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry have been a bust — she must not have seen all those social media messages you’ve been posting — and your dreams of packing into the pews of St. George’s Chapel while wearing a fetching hat are melting faster than clotted cream on a warm scone.

Commoners — at least those with deep pockets and a rich fantasy life — can find consolation for royal rejection with a package being offered by the Fairmont Hotel in Washington that will allow visitors to pretend they’re among the VVIP guests attending the royal nuptials. Sure, the two-night, two-person Windsor Castle cosplay is a steep $75,000, but that might be less than you would spend on the hat, along with airfare, hotel — and a good barrister to defend you if you tried to crash the real thing.

Although most of us plebes will be watching from our sofas with a bowl of cereal, those willing to seriously pony up will travel first-class, along with a pup (because the queen often travels with her corgis, natch), to Washington. There, they’ll be treated to an array of ulta-luxe British-themed perks, including a butler to serve high tea and champagne, royal-approved Barbour jackets, a $10,000 Burberry gift certificate, and a Fortnum & Mason hamper, plus a private chef, makeup by artist-to-the-stars Erwin Gomez, admittance to the hotel’s wedding-watch party (why, yes, there will be royal look-alikes) and a personal photographer.

Our favorite part? The wannabe royal guests will be escorted to their suite by two guys dressed as members of the Queen’s Guard.

