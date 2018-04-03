

Martin Lawrence just listed his home that sits on almost 120 acres. (Atoka Properties/Middleburg Real Estate)

A DMV-area legend is selling his Virginia retreat.

Martin Lawrence, the comedian best-known for his hit TV series “Martin” and films such as “Big Momma’s House” and “Bad Boys,” just listed his Loudoun County property for $8.5 million. In a 2016 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Lawrence described the Purcellville home as a getaway from his life in Los Angeles, where he resides permanently. The actor, who attended schools throughout Maryland while growing up, said he used the residence to entertain nearby friends and family and spend time with his three horses.

The Hollywood star’s self-described “ranch” is way more “lifestyles of the rich and famous” than backcountry farm life, however. Sprawling over almost 120 acres, the property features a 23,816-square-foot mansion that boasts an indoor basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater, in addition to five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 10 bathrooms.

According to listing agent Peter Pejacsevich of Atoka Properties: Middleburg Real Estate, there has been a significant amount of interest in the property in the mere three days it’s been on the market — more so than is typical of homes in this price point. “His name is definitely helping,” Pejacsevich said of the buzz surrounding Lawrence’s listing.



