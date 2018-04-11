The Watergate had that break-in. The Mayflower had Eliot Spitzer and his prostitutes. And now the Washington area scandal tour has a new stop: Darna nightclub in Arlington, the site where Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson was caught on surveillance video apparently cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

TMZ lit up the latest chapter in Kardashian drama Tuesday when it posted the black-and-white footage that seemed to show Thompson kissing a not-Khloe woman and burying his face in the cleavage of another also-not-Khloe. According to TMZ, the images were taken Oct. 7, the night before the Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards, and identified the club only as a “hookah lounge outside Washington D.C.”

Through a little sleuthing, we identified the site of the make-out that shook social media as Darna, an Arabic-themed club that offers “exotic hookah flavors you’ve never tasted” and “drinks to keep you mesmerized all night long,” per its website. Darna apparently means “our home” in Arabic, and the club invites patrons to “treat our home like you would your own,” a suggestion that Thompson seems to have taken to heart.

But Darna wasn’t the only club the wayward Thompson hit up that night. We reported at the time that he and teammate Iman Shumpert were spotted the same evening at Dupont Circle’s St. Yves. “The casually dressed duo sipped Courvoisier and seemed to be having a great time,” we were told. And, in what now sounds like a bad omen: There was “no sign of Thompson’s GF, Khloe Kardashian, who is reportedly expecting a baby with her NBA-playing beau (yep, according to her social-media feed, she was back home in L.A.).”

Thompson’s busy night out didn’t affect his play in the Wizards game the next day — neither Thompson nor Shumpert played. Shumpert had a sprained foot and Thompson, along with other top players, was held out for rest.