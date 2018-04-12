

Barton & Gray Mariners Club offers customizable excursions. (Courtesy of Barton & Gray)

D.C.’s waterways may not exactly be the stuff of postcards and Pinterest boards, but every summer season, residents flock to the murky waters of the Potomac and Anacostia rivers anyway.

While most of us common folk will have to stick to our Boomerang booze cruises if we want to take to the waters, luxury-yacht day expeditions are now available for those with a little change to spare — at least $29,500 a year, to be exact.

Yes, the District’s affluent types can now add yachting to their list of warm-weather hobbies thanks to Barton & Gray Mariners Club. Starting June 1, members can wine and dine their way around Washington. Amenities on the vessel are customizable, as are the destinations: Don’t feel like fighting traffic trying to get to Nationals Park? Hop aboard one of the captained Hinckley yachts and sail on over.

The Wharf marks the 21st location for the club, which also boasts harbors in places such as Miami and Nantucket.

No word yet on what Washington A-listers will test their sea legs, but hey, even stuffy politicos needs to let loose every now and then.