

James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill on May 3. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Now that reviews of former FBI director James Comey’s much-anticipated book are finally out and on your cable TV screen 24 hours a day, the armchair casting of a movie version of the real-life drama has begun. The idea of a big-screen adaptation isn’t so far-fetched — Comey is reportedly already mulling a Hollywood deal to secure the rights to his memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” which hits shelves on Tuesday.

The big question? Who should play the guy President Trump famously fired, of course. A few popular suggestions emerged on Twitter (and, lordy, we hope there are audition tapes!):

Vince Vaughn

The “Wedding Crashers” star actually does bear a passing resemblance to Comey. Plus he’s tall, making him a top pick to play the 6-foot-8 former G-man.



Vince Vaughn. (Lacey Terrell/HBO)

Armie Hammer

At 31, he’s a little young to play the 57-year-old. But he’s also tall, and some on social media pointed to his “experiences in political movies,” such as the 2011 film “J. Edgar,” in which he plays an FBI agent.

@armiehammer has experiences in political movies like J. Edgar and his upcoming movie (On the basis of sex). He is tall too, so I recomended him 😀 — mg1511 (@mg15112) April 14, 2018



Armie Hammer. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Kyle Chandler

The guy best known for playing Coach Taylor on “Friday Night Lights” got some votes. He has played an FBI agent in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

why is Kyle Chandler getting cast as anything today that is not his starring turn as James Comey https://t.co/sqlFK2biqT — Ashley Fetters (@AshleyFetters) April 13, 2018



Kyle Chandler. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

John Cusack

We know the “Say Anything” actor is a fan — during Comey’s congressional testimony last year, Cusack tweeted that “Comey [is] behaving how a president is supposed to behave.”

@johncusack

I nominate you to play Comey in the movie we all know will be made. Pacino should play Mueller. Ed Harris as Kelly, Bryan Cox as Tillerson, Malkovich as McMaster, Sigourney Weaver as Yates, Walken as Schiff... — Remember Hitch (@siouxhighlander) April 14, 2018



John Cusack. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ben Affleck

So long as he covers that unfortunate back tattoo, we could see the “Argo” star in the role. Plus, he has testified before Congress in real life, so that scene would be a snap.

Ben Affleck as Comey — Freddie Johnson (@Freddie24495909) April 15, 2018