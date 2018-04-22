

Guests dine at the National Museum of Women in the Arts spring gala in Washington on April 21. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

It was a packed house at the National Museum of Women in the Arts spring gala on Friday night as Washington’s well-heeled art lovers turned out to celebrate world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. The longtime Vanity Fair photographer received the museum’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in the Arts. CNN’s Dana Bash emceed the evening with boldfacers such as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, French Ambassador Gérard Araud, United Arab Emirates Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba and Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter looking on from the crowd at the museum’s renaissance revival building downtown. After the seated dinner, guests showed off their dance moves late into the night.



Annie Leibovitz and John Roberts during the spring gala. Leibovitz was awarded the museum’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in the Arts. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Actor Spencer Garrett and CNN’s Dana Bash attend the gala. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Annie Leibovitz talks with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Geary Ross. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Annie Leibovitz greets guests at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



French Ambassador Gérard Araud, an honorary gala chair, dances with a guest at the National Museum of Women in the Arts spring gala. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)