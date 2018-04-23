

Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a 2016 New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Tuesday night’s state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, will be a lot of things. A fancy shindig? For sure. A tangible example of the first lady’s “amazing taste”? Apparently. Most importantly, the diplomatic soiree will serve as a symbol of the Trumps’ social agenda as a whole. See, a party — or at least this level of party — is never just a party.

In administrations past, the first diplomatic dinner has been a sign of how the first couple interpret their traditional role as America’s brand ambassador, whether intentionally or not. The starting bell of the White House’s official party scene has historically been the opening note of a larger symphony.

[Trump’s state dinner for France sounds as if it’s shaping up to be an intimate soiree]

For the Obamas, that note was famously off-key.

At their first state dinner, honoring Indian prime minister, Manmohan Singh, and his wife, Gursharan Kaur, the Obama White House went big. Like, really big. So big, in fact, two unsuspecting social climbers and would-be reality stars, Tareq and Michaele Salahi, sneaked in to the 2009 affair uninvited. The faux pas, caused by a perfect storm of bad weather and branding gone wrong, would lead to a congressional hearing and eventually cost White House social secretary Desiree Rogers, who coined the unfortunate term “the Obama brand,” her job.



U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) pose with India’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur before a state dinner on the North Portico of the White House November 24, 2009. (REUTERS/Jason Reed)

The event featured 400 guests on the South Lawn, instead of the much more intimate State Dining Room. It was a bold affair that starred Hollywood’s A-list, Chicago-born pop singer Jennifer Hudson and the first lady’s strapless, silver, Naeem Khan gown. It was an exclamation point that said the Obamas had arrived, but the security breach prompted a look inward at the purpose of the so-called “people’s house,” a philosophy the first lady touted throughout her time at the White House.

For subsequent official dinners, milestone birthdays and private concerts — they hosted them all — the Obamas’ strategy was to find a balance between special and overblown. They liked to party (with Beyoncé, no less) but somehow made all that glitz seem accessible — a pointed goal after their first misstep.

[‘She has a design background’: Melania Trump prepares to host first state dinner]

The Bushes made it a point to celebrate the intimate and formal while not appearing flashy. Their first official state dinner in 2001, in honor of Mexico’s Vicente Fox, was held in the colonial State Dining Room, which seats about 130 VIPs. The event, held less than one week before the Sept. 11 attacks, had been in the works since the spring. First lady Laura Bush was leaving nothing to chance. The first couple had even sampled the Tex-Mex menu that July. Instead of a high-end frock, Mrs. Bush wore a red gown by Arnold Scaasi, a designer who was a favorite of her mother-in-law’s, former first lady Barbara Bush. The tone — special, traditional and intimate — was set.



President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, greet the president of Mexico, Vicente Fox, and his wife, Marta Sahagunon the front steps of the White House before a State Dinner in honor of the Mexican president on Sept. 5, 2001. (Jahi Chikwendiu)

At the time, Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer even described the event as “more stately.” More stately than whom you ask? That would be the Clintons, who became known for their grandiose affairs featuring foie gras and famous faces.



US Pres. Bill Clinton (R) & his host Pres. Kim Young-Sam (L) striding red carpet w. their wives, arriving for state dinner on Nov. 23, 1993. (Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection)

President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton regularly hosted official state dinners in the larger East Room — which can pack in almost twice the amount of big names as the State Dining Room — or the vast South Lawn, which can accommodate hundreds. The couple’s first diplomatic sit-down (not an official “state dinner”) in honor of South Korean President Kim Young-sam and his wife, Son Myung-soon, was just a small taste of the glitz the Clintons had in store.

[At last, the Bush White House is ready to party]

“We love entertaining,” Hillary Clinton told the Chicago Tribune while on her way from the dinner to a post-meal concert by soprano Jessye Norman. “The more the merrier as far as we’re concerned,” she added. The Clintons would go on to host more than 20 official state dinners, and they might still hold the record for the largest such affair with 700 guests attending the couple’s final state dinner in honor of India.



S. Korean Pres. Kim Young-Sam’s wife Son Myong-Sooh (R) & US First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton walking in hall before state dinner at Blue House on Nov. 23, 1993. (Dirck Halstead)

So the Trumps, who enjoy a good party at Mar-a-Lago, the family-branded “winter White House” in Palm Beach, Fla., most likely have more than just menus on their minds in the lead up to Tuesday’s party. While hosting is fun (and apparently Mrs. Trump’s favorite part of the gig), a bar will be set for parties to come.