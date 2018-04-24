

Kourtney Kardashian on Capitol Hill on April 24. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Hey isn’t that … Kourtney Kardashian playing tourist in D.C.?

There may be a state dinner tonight, but another visiting dignitary, in the form of the oldest Kardashian sibling, had D.C. residents and visitors alike in a frenzy.

Kardashian shared photos of sights around the Mall, including the Lincoln Memorial and the cherry blossoms, in her Instagram story Tuesday.



An image from Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story from April 24.

Fresh from testifying on Capitol Hill in favor of updating legislation that regulates the cosmetics industry, the reality TV star rocked a slightly different ensemble than the average tourist: a black pantsuit paired with a slightly cropped white shirt and pointed black leather booties.

Cuando tu mejor amigo va a Washington DC y te envía fotos de Kourtney Kardashian pic.twitter.com/pvAVn1OceR — marasó (@TamaraSofiaa) April 24, 2018

Kardashian also tested food hot spots during her visit, with camera crews in tow. A spy spotted Kardashian and a pal leaving Charlie Palmer Steak and piling into an SUV on Tuesday morning. The media mogul also showed her allegiance to E!, the cable channel on which her long-running reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs, by dining Monday night at RPM Italian, a restaurant co-owned by E! News correspondent Giuliana Rancic. Kardashian shared an image of the restaurant’s signature mini ice cream cones on her Instagram account.