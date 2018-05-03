

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky speaks at the TED 2015 conference in Vancouver. (Duncan Davidson/TED/Reuters)

Monica Lewinsky, patron saint of interns? The woman — who probably earned the title as the “universe’s most famous intern” when her affair with President Bill Clinton ultimately led to his impeachment — is ready for the role.

She swept in when Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) took issue Wednesday with a Politico story about him waffling on the GOP’s tax law. His sickest burn: It was “written by an intern,” he noted. It seemed that the Twitter comment was supposed to undermine the article (how could a mere intern be expected to get anything right?). But take heart, young people toiling for pittance, there’s someone to defend you.

Lewinsky tweeted, “blaming the intern is so 1990’s,” accompanying her message with an eye-rolling emoji. Lewinsky has fashioned herself as an anti-bullying activist.

blaming the intern is so 1990's. 🙄 https://t.co/6CGPERpNqx — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 3, 2018

And, wait! Rubio himself was once an intern! On his website seeking intern applications for his state and Washington offices, the senator says he held “several” such lowly positions in the early phase of his career. “Participating in public office at such [a] young age gave me the confidence and knowledge to pursue a career in public service, and I’m confident those who join us will gain just as much, if not more,” he writes.

And despite his Twitter dis, he claims to value the underlings: “Internships are invaluable to those who participate, and they provide a youthful perspective of the state of Florida for my staff.”