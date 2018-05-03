

“Wheel of Fortune’s” Vanna White, left, and Pat Sajak are inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame during a dinner for the National Association of Broadcasters on April 9 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that … ageless game-show stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White, filming around Washington on Wednesday?

The “Wheel of Fortune” crew, with cameras aimed at a casually dressed Sajak and White, filmed at various iconic spots, including the Lincoln Memorial and the streets of Georgetown.

Perhaps Sajak will take in a Caps game while he’s in town? Though his show films in Southern California, the game-show legend is a longtime die-hard fan (he reportedly owns a home in Severna Park, Md.). White, too, found time for a bit of extracurricular fun, popping into Georgetown cat cafe Crumbs & Whiskers for a visit, per an Instagram post from the coffee shop.