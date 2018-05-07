

Adriene Arsht, Lloyd Hand and Ann Hand at Arsht’s Cinco de Mayo party held at her home on May 5. (Courtesy of Adrienne Arsht)

Cinco de Mayo — a celebration of tequila shots, a surprise win by Mexican forces over the French in 1862 and more tequila shots — is hardly the type of party one would expect the diplomats, politicos and philanthropists of the Washington establishment to revel in. But Adrienne Arsht is a big fan of the unexpected fiesta.

So on Saturday, Arsht, one of this town’s biggest arts patrons, invited her boldface friends to the kind of Cinco de Mayo soiree those tired of battling the alcohol-soaked crowds of Adams Morgan dream of. The host, in a shoulder-baring traditional red, white and green frock, transformed her million-dollar Massachusetts Avenue Heights mansion into a “Mexican Market Place” complete with giant paper flowers, taco and avocado stands, and signature margaritas. Mexican folk-pop singer Vanessa Zamora performed.

Partying with Arsht were representatives from all three branches of government, including White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. Also mingling in the crowd of too many “former and futures to mention” (our source’s words) were former White House social secretaries Lloyd Hand, Capricia Marshall and Lucky Roosevelt.