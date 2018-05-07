

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York, was seen recently dining in Washington. (John Taggart/Bloomberg)

Hey, isn’t that … former New York mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and comedian D.L. Hughley, who’s repeatedly called the president a racist, both at Ocean Prime on Saturday night?

Giuliani, who was last spotted in town enjoying a cigar at Shelly’s Back Room, arrived at the seafood and steak resto located a few blocks from the White House around 7 p.m. with an unidentified female companion. Giuliani, who recently made headlines when he disclosed that Trump had reimbursed fixer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 Stormy Daniels payment, is continuing to make colorful rounds on the cable news circuit. At Ocean Prime, the casually dressed former mayor and his dinner guest were spotted by fellow restaurant-goers but not disturbed.

Hughley had a much bigger entourage. The comedian, who was performing at DC Improv later Saturday night, arrived at the power restaurant with a party of 10 at around 6:30 p.m. Dressed in a black suit and sunglasses, the King of Comedy dined on steamed king crab legs before ducking out for his stand-up show.

Hughley and Giuliani weren’t sitting far from one another on Saturday, but, according to our source, the two talking heads didn’t exchange pleasantries.