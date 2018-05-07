

Carol Galaty, Ellen Kirsh and Bobbi Milman hold inflatable sea creatures in a sea of white balls. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

There was something for everyone at the Phillips Collection’s dual fundraising events on Friday night. The annual gala dinner at the Phillips museum in Northwest Washington provided a traditional low-key evening for the city’s long-established philanthropic class. Across town in Northeast, “The Contemporaries Bash: Bondi Beach,” on the other hand, was a wild and vibrant affair at Union Market’s Dock 5.



Rasheen Davis (right) dances with a guest at The Phillips Collection Contemporaries Bash. The theme of the party was Bondi Beach after the Australian waterfront surf culture. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Ryan Williams, Jayne Visser, Tony Podesta and Annie Totah pose for a photo at The Phillips Collection annual gala. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Guests dance at The Phillips Collection Contemporaries Bash. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Gary Block talks with Dani Levinas, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for The Phillips Collection. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)