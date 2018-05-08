

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Melania Trump on April 26, 2004, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The red-carpet proposal of rapper 2 Chainz (née Tauheed Epps) to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward at the Met Gala on Monday has everyone talking, but let’s not forget who did it first — a certain business-mogul-turned-president.

President Trump popped the question to a jet-black haired Melania Knauss during the 2004 fete, which had a “Dangerous Liaisons” theme. But unlike the rapper’s viral social media proposal, Trump’s was a much more low-key affair. According to a New Yok Post article from the time, the future first lady sported her new sparkler, which Trump slipped on her hand during the exclusive event, throughout the party but no one seemed to notice. Photos from that night, including one with first daughter Ivanka, show that Melania did in fact have a giant rock weighing down her left hand.

At the time of the proposal, Trump, then 57, had been living for five years with the 33-year-old Slovenian model he met at a fashion show in 1998. In 2005, the future first lady graced the cover of Vogue’s now iconic February issue in her $100,000 Dior wedding dress.

The Trumps, who were a fixture at the Met Gala for years, haven’t returned to the scene of their engagement since 2012. And don’t expect to be seeing them any time soon. When asked by talk show host James Corden which people would she never invite back, Vogue editor and gala host Anna Wintour replied without hesitation, “Donald Trump.”