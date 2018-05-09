

Actress Uzo Aduba attends a screening of “Orange Is the New Black” in August 2015 in New York. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Hey isn’t that … Uzo Aduba, filming on Capitol Hill?

The “Orange Is the New Black” star was spotted in front of the Capitol Building, surrounded by cameras, on Monday. According to insiders, the Emmy-winning actress was shooting for her new film “Miss Virginia,” based on the true story of an inner-city mother who launches a national education reform movement. “Stranger Things” actor Matthew Modine joins Aduba for the project, which is being directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna, according to Variety.

Aduba seems to be an education advocate in real life, too. She posted an Instagram tribute to her past educators on Tuesday for teacher’s appreciation day, writing, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love teachers. They’ve been integral in my life in so many areas, shaping so many wonderful moments I am experiencing now.”

We’re not sure if any additional filming occurred in the District, but it appears the crew was in town for at least two days — Aduba was seen walking around Northeast D.C. on Tuesday in a bright red jacket and blue jeans.