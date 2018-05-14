

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive at the home of Atlantic Media owner David Bradley for a dinner in April on the eve of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. (Tony Powell)

Everyone’s favorite White House portmanteau is getting the book treatment: Javanka (first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband and fellow presidential adviser Jared Kushner) are the subject of an upcoming book by journalist Vicky Ward.

There’s reason to think the couple won’t exactly be lining up for signed copies — the title is “Trump, Inc.,” Ward tells us, an apparent reference to her previous criticism of the powerful pair. Ward, who has written for Esquire, Vanity Fair and HuffPost, has said the Kushner-Trumps have used their White House positions to enrich themselves. “The White House is turning into the Kushner piggy bank,” she said in an interview last year. And on Ivanka: “What is she doing policy-wise? Nothing. But what she is doing is wearing clothes. She’s in a business that sells clothes, shoes. That’s what she does.”

Ward tells us she’s “in the thick of reporting” and spending a “great deal of time” in Washington for the book, which is to be published by St. Martin’s Press in 2019. Maybe not the easiest job — the New York Post, which first reported the book news, reports that the couple isn’t cooperating, and that “no one in their inner circle will talk to her either.”