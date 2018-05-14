

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump embrace at a White House event on March 9. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump loves to tweet. Full stop. He fires off hot takes on topics as varied as the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, rapper Kanye West, comedian Roseanne Barr and the “Fake News Media.” No subject is too big (or small) for a starring role on the commander in chief’s timeline. Except, of course, his relationship with first lady Melania Trump.

When it comes to PDA, the president might believe in TMI.

Trump, whose brash Twitter persona flies directly in the face of the first lady’s recently launched campaign against cyber bullying, has let several key personal milestones pass over the past several months without a social media mention. For their 13th wedding anniversary in January, Trump remained silent online. Valentine’s Day also passed sans virtual smiley face. Then there was Mrs. Trump’s birthday, which came and went last month without a presidential tweet, which after eight years of the Obamas’ steady stream of online affection has been an abrupt shift.

To be fair, the president did not commit the cardinal sin of forgetting his wife’s 48th birthday — he was just busy running the country. “Maybe I didn’t get her so much,” the president said during a “Fox and Friends” interview on April 26. “You know I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay? But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers.”

In fact, “Fox and Friends” has received much attention from Trump on Twitter — he’s tweeted at the show 111 times. But as for the missus? He has used her handle 42 times, often highlighting official public appearances by the pair.

Melania Trump’s birthday came two days after the Trumps hosted their first official state dinner at the White House, an event the first lady took an active role in planning. At the diplomatic soiree in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump toasted his wife at the top of his remarks. “To America’s absolutely incredible first lady, thank you for making this an evening we will always cherish and remember,” Trump said. “Thank you, Melania.”

Which brings us to Mother’s Day. President Trump, who went golfing Sunday morning (as he did last year), posted a video in honor of the annual celebration of motherhood that mentioned his own “incredible” mother, Mary MacLeod, but not the mothers of his five children, including the woman who lives in the White House with him.

Though Trump did wish a happy Mother’s Day to Melania last year, not specifically mentioning the first lady in this weekend’s public announcement seemed like an avoidable misstep or an obvious omission. What husband doesn’t give his wife a shout-out on Mother’s Day?

Could it just be that the president prefers to praise the first lady at public events rather than on his Twitter feed? During his remarks at the launch of Melania Trump’s new “Be Best” initiative, the president wasn’t stingy with the praise.

“America is truly blessed to have a first lady who is so devoted to our country and to our children,” Trump said. “Melania, your care and compassion for our nation’s children — and I have to say this, and I say it to you all the time — inspires us all.”