Hey, isn’t that … card-carrying Brat Pack member Rob Lowe hanging with his D.C. friends after his one-man show?

The 54-year-old actor performed “Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live!,” the 3-D version of his 2011 memoir, at the Strathmore in Bethesda on Friday night. During the show, the “West Wing” alum joked about how his role in the film “Super Troopers 2″ might hit close to home: “I play a government leader who has a tenuous grasp on the facts and a penchant for over-the-top self-aggrandizement. I mean, how unrealistic is that?”

Lowe also managed to get in a subtle dig at the White House while press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sat in the audience. During the Q&A portion of the evening, Lowe answered one query from an audience member quite cryptically. “I am not aware of any of those details; I will have to get back to you,” the actor said, parroting a line often spoken by Sanders in the briefing room.

After the show, Lowe and pals Susanna and Jack Quinn headed to Millie’s Spring Valley in the District. The California-style eatery (Lowe lives in Santa Barbara) kept the kitchen open an hour later than normal for the actor and his friends. Lowe, we hear, left a 100 percent tip.