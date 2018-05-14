

Taraji P. Henson got engaged to former Super Bowl star Kelvin Hayden. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress and Washington native Taraji P. Henson’s gift haul for Mother’s Day started out pretty well: She received a diamond-studded Cartier bracelet from her steady, former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. But things took a turn for the even-blingier when Hayden next presented the “Empire” star with an engagement ring you couldn’t miss from across the room.

“I said yes y’all!!!” Henson wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of their interlaced hands. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!”

Henson, who was born and raised in D.C. and graduated from Howard, added the happy hashtag #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket. Henson, 47, has a son from a previous relationship. Hayden, 34, played in the 2007 Super Bowl for the Indianapolis Colts, who beat the Chicago Bears.